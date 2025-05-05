Knicks vs. Celtics: LIVE Game 1 Log
Starting Lineups
KNICKS: OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Karl-Anthony Towns
CELTICS: Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White
Officials: Marc Davis, JB DeRosa, Ben Taylor (Alternate: Jacyn Goble)
2nd Quarter: Celtics 61, Knicks 45
11.1—Browns ends the period with an alley-oop from Pritchard and pull-up from 15 feet away, aided by Brunson playing careful defense in foul trouble. Boston leads by 16 at half.
1:17—Brown dodges defenders for a double that gives Boston its biggest lead of the game (57-45 BOS)
2:45—Brunson charged with his own third foul. He stays in the game while Pritchard hits one of two (53-43 BOS)
2:59—After Pritchard hits two at the foul line, the Knicks' own struggles at the charity stripe continue, as Hart hits one of two (52-43 BOS)
3:27—After Holiday gets two back, the Celtics call timeout to prevent the Knicks from yanking away a rebound from Kornet (50-42 BOS)
4:29—A furious offensive rebound for Hart leads to a Brunson triple to trim the lead (48-42 BOS)
5:07—After White scores on a fastbreak to give Boston a 10-point lead, the Celtics go after Robinson again. He hits one of two. Precious Achiuwa enters the game, getting his first postseason minutes (48-39 BOS)
5:43—Boston scores six straight. Brunson breaks loose for a fastbreak, but officials review for a clear path, as well as a potential foul against Mitchell Robinson. Officials say that Robinson was fouled before Brunson put his shot up, sending Robinson to the line. Robinson misses both. (46-38 BOS)
7:23—Timeout Knicks after a would-be White three goes out of bounds. The teams had been exchanging doubles and Hart hit one of two at the foul line. (40-38 BOS)
8:38—Another Pritchard three puts Boston back ahead (36-33 BOS)
9:12—Holiday makes up for the foul with a driving double for the tie (33-33)
9:21—Brunson misses a three-pointer attempt, but Holiday is called for a foul. Brunson hits two of three. (33-31 NYK)
9:46—On a Brown drive, Towns is called for his third foul. Towns to the bench for Robinson, Tatum hits one of two (31-31)
10:06—Hart scores off a feed from Brunson after White is called for goaltending. (31-30 NYK)
10:18—Boston goes back ahead on Brown free throws after a Bridges foul (30-29 BOS)
10:33—After he and Holiday exchange doubles, Towns gives the Knicks the lead back (29-28 NYK)
1st Quarter: Celtics 26, Knicks 25
0.0—Towns steals the ball from Tatum but his period closing dunk didn't leave his hands in time. A quick review supports the call.
9.0—Towns goes to the line after another Kornet foul and finally gives the Knicks a perfect trip to the line by hitting both. (26-25 BOS)
40.1—After a Pritchard three, Robinson goes back to the line and finally hits a free throw. He misses the other earned on a Kornet foul (26-23 BOS)
1:03—The Celtics duplicate a strategy from Detroit and put Robinson at the line. He misses both.
1:08—Payton Pritchard free throws put Boston back ahead (23-22 BOS)
1:17—The Knicks finally get free throws on a Horford foul but Cameron Payne misses both of them.
1:49—Towns puts the Knicks back ahead on a drive (22-21 NYK)
2:07—Tatum charged with his first foul. Timeout Boston.
3:12—Former Knick Luke Kornet enters for Porzingis and gives the Celtics the lead back with a dunk (21-20 BOS)
4:20—Anunoby hits another three, Knicks back up one (20-19 NYK)
4:39—Boston gets the lead back on a 17-footer from Tatum (19-17 BOS)
5:09—McBride reties the game with another three (17-17)
5:35—Following another Tatum three, OG Anunoby ends the Knicks' drought with one of his own (17-14 BOS)
6:29—Following Tatum's fastbreak dunk off a Brown rebound, the Knicks call timeout. Tatum has scored each of the last eight Boston points. (14-11 BOS)
7:07—Tatum leans into Towns on a three and draws a foul and a trio of freebies. Towns has two fouls and sits down for Mitchell Robinson. Al Horford enters for Holiday. Tatum makes two of three. (12-11 BOS)
7:22—McBride immediately scores to get the lead back via three (11-10 NYK)
7:35—Boston's second three-pointer puts Boston back ahead (10-8 BOS)
7:46—After a bad pass intended for Towns, Hart steps out for Miles McBride.
8:06—Hart is charged with his second foul after Tatum intercepts a Brunson pass. Hart stays in the game.
8:27—Two more free throws for Boston on a Towns foul. Tatum hits one of two (8-7 NYK)
8:41—Towns scores his first points on a putback. Another lead change (8-6 NYK)
9:01—Hart's first foul puts Brown on the foul line. He hits one of two to tie the game (6-6)
9:08—Bridges intercepts a White pass and turns it into a fastbreak but the latter recovers to block it
9:23—The Knicks get the lead back on a Brunson double (6-5 NYK)
10:06—Brunson is charged with the first foul of the game, sending White to the line. He hit two free throws to give Boston the lead back (5-4 BOS)
10:20—Hart fakes out Porzingis on a drive and the Knicks get the lead back (4-3 NYK)
11:08—White hits a three for Boston to give them the lead. Bridges appears to be limping after the shot but he stays in the game (3-2 BOS)
11:31—Hart tips in a Bridges miss to give the Knicks the first points of the series (2-0 NYK)
12:00—Porzingis wins the tip off from Towns, and the game is underway
