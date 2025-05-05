New Team? Two X-Factors That Make Knicks Different
These aren't your father's New York Knicks. They're not even your older brother's Knicks.
Heck, are they even your Knicks?
The Knicks are back in the spotlight after prevailing in their Eastern Conference quarterfinal set against the Detroit Pistons but with a brighter, second-round stage comes more dangerous obstacles. New York's latest attempt to return to the NBA's final four faces a best-of-seven showdown against the defending champion Boston Celtics, one that gets underway on Monday night in Beantown (7 p.m. ET, TNT).
Few, if any, favor the Knicks in conference semifinal set and it's hard to argue against such a fate looking at the statistical evidence: Boston's postseason experience might as well be an eternity compared to the respectable resume of the Knicks' core and the regional rivalry has taken on a one-sided green hue.
The Celtics have won all but one of the last nine get-togethers by an average margin of over 13 points. The most recent meeting at Madison Square Garden at least went to overtime but moral victories don't earn advancement on the NBA bracket.
Both sides have mostly shunned the idea that the four-game regular season series served as a trailer for what's to come. The Knicks have taken a things a step further: asked how the team has improved since the regular season ended on April 12, Josh Hart joked that the biggest difference is that they're just over three weeks older since the opening 82 ended (h/t SNY).
Despite Hart's humor, the Knicks have undeniably changed the interim through vital, unexpected x-factors, ones that could give them a fighting chance in the battle with Boston.
The Fateful Eight
Other than the Knicks' winless mark against the Association podium, perhaps no argument from Manhattan's critics has been more played out than wondering if their offseason moves were worth the price. While there might be some debate on the Karl-Anthony Towns swap for Donte DiVincenzo/Julius Randle, the Mikal Bridges deal is relatively safe considering Tom Thibodeau's propensity to bury rookies.
That argument has mostly vanished when it comes to Anunoby, the signer of a five-year, $212.5 million contract extension. Anunoby has flashed the trademark defense that led the Knicks to acquire his services from Toronto in the first place but he has also developed a lasting two-way game: a newfound scoring prowess allowed the Knicks to not only tread water but outright levitate during a late Jalen Brunson injury scare.
Anunoby has averaged over 22 points points a game during the last two-plus months of the season (more or less tipping off from the third Boston showdown on Feb. 23, a game that was hardly as close as its 13-point margin would hint). In that same span, shooters guarded by Anunoby are hitting just over 31 percent from their tries from 25-29 feet out, which could help to stifle Boston's notorious three-point shooting (which infamously torched the Knicks for 29 triples on opening night).
The Knicks' championship chases have added a layer of undeniable legitimacy with Anunoby coming stateside. There's no better chance to show it off than a few visits from the mighty Celtics.
Here's To You, Mr. Robinson
Those looking for safe NBA Playoff drinking games would be wise to avoid engaging in one where a shot is consumed for every time a broadcaster mentions some variation of the fact that the Knicks "didn't have Mitchell Robinson for most of the year." It'd be even more ill advised to account for his rebounding totals adjusted for 36/48-minute averages.
Robinson has seen many his share of Celtics as the longest-tenured New Yorker and will no doubt be widely viewed as an x-factor due to his aforementioned absence, even if the Knicks continue to be careful with his minutes. He played more than 20 minutes only twice in the six-game win over the Pistons but to say he made the most of those tallies would be the understatement of the season.
Robinson's rebounding numbers adjusted for minutes and usage rank the following among all playoff competitors (min. 5 games played):
- Per 36 Minutes: 12.4 (T-2nd)
- Per 48 Minutes: 16.5 (3rd)
- Per 100 possessions: 17.0 (5th)
If Boston is beatable, it's going to come in the interior: they were outrebounded by seven on the offensive glass in the sole loss to the Orlando Magic in the opening round and their second-worst rebounding margin (-14) came in the final matchup against the Knicks, one where Robinson pulled in seven rebounds in just about 15 minutes. Though the Celtics eked that one out, they're 6-7 when they lose the overall board battle by at least nine and 3-5 when it's by at least 11.
While the Knicks will have to be at the top of their defensive game at the top of the perimeter, Robinson should be able to at least make Boston think about cramming the interior. The Celtics hit a first round-best 69.6 percent of their tallies from within five feet and shot a league-best 55.1 percent on drives during the regular season. Robinson isn't a be-all, end-all solution but he certainly makes the Knicks one of the few teams that can effectively combat what Boston big men have to offer.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!