Jalen Brunson Guides Knicks to Game 1 Comeback vs Celtics
The New York Knicks will never forget their first ... win over the Boston Celtics this season.
More clutch antics from Jalen Brunson provided the necessary push to finally get through the Boston barrier: the Knicks erased a 20-point deficit to earn a 108-105 overtime triumph over the defending champion Celtics in the opening game of the regional rivals' Eastern Conference semifinal set. Brunson and OG Anunoby scored 29 points each, with Brunson putting in 11 alone during a thrilling final period before Mikal Bridges put forth sterling heroics in a brief fifth session.
Game 1 was yet another clutch showing for the Knicks: New York has played five consecutive playoff games decided by three points or less, becoming the second team in NBA history to do in a single postseason tournament (joining the Celtics' championship group from 1981).
The Knicks will look to take a 2-0 lead in the series on Wednesday night in Beantown (7 p.m. ET, TNT).
