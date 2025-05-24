Knicks Troll Creeps One Step Closer to Getting His Wish
Paul Pierce does not like the New York Knicks. He'd tell you that himself; he consistently bet against them when they challenged his beloved former team, the Boston Celtics, but his Knicks hate-watch hit another level in these Eastern Conference Finals.
The Knicks now sit in the same 0-2 hole that the Celtics did in the second round before ultimately failing to scrape their way out of a deficit that led to their elimination. Pierce initially got himself in trouble for declaring that Boston would not drop a second-straight game to start the series before he had to pivot to blaming the loss on untimely injuries.
His pre-conference finals prediction to the Knicks? "Pacers gonna pop y'all." He saw the buzzsaw that was the Indiana offense, and bet on the giant-killers to get it done again against a New York team winning with a recipe he didn't trust.
The former player-turned-analyst has enjoyed every minute of the Knicks' failing to win either of the first two games at home, taking to X in victory lapping his pre-series call.
This should be no surprise to Knicks fans, who've had to hear Pierce enjoying their downfall in their ears for weeks now. This is the same man who showed up to work at FS1 in a Tyrese Haliburton graphic t-shirt, commemorating his all-time clutch shot to stun New York in the series opener.
The famous hot take artist has had to eat his words plenty of times for his cough-ups, so he'll make sure to keep enjoying his successes as far as he can stretch them. If the Knicks can't stop any of the Pacers' momentum as the series shifts back to Indiana, New Yorkers should ready themselves for a long summer of trash talk.
