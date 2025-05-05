Celtics Ready to Face Knicks
The New York Knicks are getting ready to take on the defending champions, who have been on stages bigger than this one before.
The Knicks come into the series as a massive underdog, but the Celtics aren't taking them lightly.
Celtics forward and last year's Finals MVP Jaylen Brown spoke about the magnitude of Boston and New York facing off in the playoffs.
"It's a great stage for basketball, just all the history between Boston and New York," Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said after the team's practice on Saturday h/t CBS Sports writer Jasmyn Wimbish.
"It's excellent to be able to live in that, I don't take that for granted. I think a lot of people will be excited watching this series because of the history. It's our job to come out and put on a great performance, and take care of business ... Boston vs. New York, it don't get too much better than that."
It may not be the Red Sox and Yankees, or even the Patriots and Giants, but the two cities find themselves at war with each other once again.
One player who has played for both teams, Kristaps Porzingis, also recognizes how difficult it will be to play on the road in each building during the series.
"You're making it seem like we're just going to get caught off guard -- it comes with experience. I can ask the same thing. They're going to have to come here to Boston and experience this. Maybe ask them this question," Porzingis said h/t Wimbish.
"But we have the experience, of course, it's going to be a big stage. It's going to be fun, it's just going to add more to the whole thing. New York fans are always great, and Boston fans are always super invested. Even between the fanbases, it's going to be a war. It makes the rivalry even more fun as a fan and a player."
Every game will be a big fight for the Knicks, and winning one will be a challenge, let alone the four needed to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.
