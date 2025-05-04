All Knicks

NBA Playoff Schedule: Knicks vs. Celtics, Rest of Semifinals

Keep track of the full slate of NBA Conference Semifinal games.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Apr 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) looks for an opening against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
With Detroit downed, the New York Knicks will now look to best Boston.

The Knicks will face the defending Boston Celtics in round two of the Eastern Conference playoffs, setting the stage for the 15th all-time postseason meeting between the two teams. The regional rivals have evenly split the first 14, with the Knicks getting the last one in six games back in 2013's opening round.

Keep track of the Knicks-Celtics series' scores and schedule, as well as those of the other conference semifinal matches, with updates arriving as appropriate.

(All Times ET)
(*-If Necessary)

Knicks Celtics
Feb 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

(2) Boston vs. (3) KNICKS

  • Game 1 (@ Boston): Monday, May 5, 7 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
  • Game 2 (@ Boston): Wednesday, May 7, 7 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
  • Game 3 (@ New York): Saturday, May 10, TBD, ABC
  • Game 4 (@ New York): Monday, May 12, TBD, ESPN
  • *Game 5 (@ Boston): Wednesday, May 14, TBD, TNT/TruTV/Max
  • *Game 6 (@ New York): Friday, May 16, TBD, ESPN
  • *Game 7 (@ Boston): Monday, May 19, 8 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max

Though MSG Network will not carry game coverage, pregame and postgame shows tailored to Knicks will be available throughout the series.

Eastern Conference

Pacers Cavaliers
Apr 10, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball while Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

(1) Cleveland vs. (4) Indiana

  • Game 1 (@ Cleveland): Sunday, May 4, 6 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
  • Game 2 (@ Cleveland): Tuesday, May 6, 7 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
  • Game 3 (@ Indiana): Friday, May 9, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Game 4 (@ Indiana): Sunday, May 11, 8 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
  • *Game 5 (@ Cleveland): Tuesday, May 13, TBD, TNT/TruTV/Max
  • *Game 6 (@ Indiana): Thursday, May 15, TBD, ESPN
  • *Game 7 (@ Cleveland): Sunday, May 18, TBD

Western Conference

Oklahoma City Thunder
Apr 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts with forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies during game four for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

(1) Oklahoma City vs. (4) Denver

  • Game 1: (@ Oklahoma City): Monday, May 5, 9:30 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
  • Game 2: (@ Oklahoma City): Wednesday, May 7, 9:30 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
  • Game 3: (@ Denver): Friday, May 9, 10 p.m., ESPN
  • Game 4: (@ Denver): Sunday, May 11, 3:30 p.m., ABC
  • *Game 5: (@ Oklahoma City): TBD
  • *Game 6: (@ Denver): TBD
  • *Game 7: (@ Oklahoma City): TBD
Julius Randle
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) reacts in celebration after a foul is called against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

(6) Minnesota vs. TBD

To be added

