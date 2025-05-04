NBA Playoff Schedule: Knicks vs. Celtics, Rest of Semifinals
With Detroit downed, the New York Knicks will now look to best Boston.
The Knicks will face the defending Boston Celtics in round two of the Eastern Conference playoffs, setting the stage for the 15th all-time postseason meeting between the two teams. The regional rivals have evenly split the first 14, with the Knicks getting the last one in six games back in 2013's opening round.
Keep track of the Knicks-Celtics series' scores and schedule, as well as those of the other conference semifinal matches, with updates arriving as appropriate.
(All Times ET)
(*-If Necessary)
(2) Boston vs. (3) KNICKS
- Game 1 (@ Boston): Monday, May 5, 7 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
- Game 2 (@ Boston): Wednesday, May 7, 7 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
- Game 3 (@ New York): Saturday, May 10, TBD, ABC
- Game 4 (@ New York): Monday, May 12, TBD, ESPN
- *Game 5 (@ Boston): Wednesday, May 14, TBD, TNT/TruTV/Max
- *Game 6 (@ New York): Friday, May 16, TBD, ESPN
- *Game 7 (@ Boston): Monday, May 19, 8 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
Though MSG Network will not carry game coverage, pregame and postgame shows tailored to Knicks will be available throughout the series.
Eastern Conference
(1) Cleveland vs. (4) Indiana
- Game 1 (@ Cleveland): Sunday, May 4, 6 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
- Game 2 (@ Cleveland): Tuesday, May 6, 7 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
- Game 3 (@ Indiana): Friday, May 9, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 4 (@ Indiana): Sunday, May 11, 8 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
- *Game 5 (@ Cleveland): Tuesday, May 13, TBD, TNT/TruTV/Max
- *Game 6 (@ Indiana): Thursday, May 15, TBD, ESPN
- *Game 7 (@ Cleveland): Sunday, May 18, TBD
Western Conference
(1) Oklahoma City vs. (4) Denver
- Game 1: (@ Oklahoma City): Monday, May 5, 9:30 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
- Game 2: (@ Oklahoma City): Wednesday, May 7, 9:30 p.m., TNT/TruTV/Max
- Game 3: (@ Denver): Friday, May 9, 10 p.m., ESPN
- Game 4: (@ Denver): Sunday, May 11, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- *Game 5: (@ Oklahoma City): TBD
- *Game 6: (@ Denver): TBD
- *Game 7: (@ Oklahoma City): TBD
(6) Minnesota vs. TBD
To be added
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!