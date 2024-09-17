Celtics Sign Former Knicks Center
Et tu, Dmytro? Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, former New York Knicks center Dmytro Skapintsev has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the rival Boston Celtics, placing him in the green training camp fold.
The Ukrainian-born Skapintsev, 26, spent parts of the last two seasons in the Knicks' system, primarily with the Summer League team in Las Vegas and the Westchester-based G League group. Skapintsev made his NBA debuts last season, appearing in two games in mop-up duty.
To his credit, Skapintsev was a bit of a star among the Knicks' lower ranks, averaging 10.2 points and pulling in 68 total rebounds in 10 Summer League showings. In this past edition, he hit 18 of his 23 tries from the field. The resulting success rate of 69.7 percent was second-best among all Summer Legue participants with at least four attempts per game.
Skapintsev's departure may only truly be missed by those deeply embedded with the Knicks' roster, but one can't help but wonder if he deserved a better shot at solving the Knicks' long-standing interior depth issues.
New York is still on the hunt for center help behind a Mitchell Robinson returning from ankle woes. Isaiah Hartenstein is long gone, having chased and secured a big contract in Oklahoma City.
While the Knicks have certain solutions (Precious Achiuwa, Josh Hart, Marcus Morris, and Julius Randle have proven reliable in bursts at the five), they'd perhaps be better off working in a more traditional center type to match Robinson's prowess.
Jericho Sims is the conventional option to spell Robinson at this time despite struggling to create a lasting role for himself in the metropolitan rotation. Elsewhere, the Knicks waited until the literal last minute of the draft to find help among the rookie ranks, landing German-born Ariel Hukporti with the 58th and final selection in June.
