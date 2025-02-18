NBA Analyst Slams Knicks With Brutal Playoff Outlook
Throughout the 2024-25 campaign, the New York Knicks have remained steady as one of the top-ranked teams in the East, heading into the All-Star Break with a top-three record in the conference, on track to start their playoff journey with a series on their home floor.
Yet, even with their success across the first chunk of the year, a few faces around the league have remained skeptical over the Knicks' chances once the time for postseason basketball rolls around.
Among those skeptics for New York is ESPN analyst and insider Brian Windhorst, who joined on for an interview with ESPN Cleveland to dish an intriguing take on the Knicks' outlook in the Eastern Conference.
"I'm not staying up nights worrying about the Knicks," Windhorst said. "I don't think that they're equipped right now to win 12 playoff games –– to win the East. I think they're a great team. I enjoy watching them play, they're a lot of fun to watch play. Brunson is such a great player. If he was on your team, you would love him; his demeanor, the way he plays on the court, everything like that. But, their team screams to me: great regular season team. Thibodeau plays the guys crazy minutes, which will catch up with them –– no doubt about it. He knows that. They just don't have a very deep team. They don't defend."
The depth of New York's lineup has been a lingering question across the season, as Thibodeau is synonymous with playing his star players heavy minutes in shortened rotations. In the end, the strategy could be a concern that bleeds into the Knicks' postseason play.
Their lowly 20th-ranked defense in the league may also threaten their ceiling in the East. A return of Mitchell Robinson as a defensive anchor in the rotation could help fix that, but how that situation plays out remains to be seen.
Offensively, the Knicks have had no issues standing out amongst the top –– ranking second among the NBA in offensive rating led by their two All-Star starters Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. But in a deep playoff run, New York will have to be clicking on both sides of the floor. So far this season, it hasn't happened yet.
For the Knicks to remain sustainable, their future success truly relies on their health and conditioning down the stretch. If their top contributors can stick the fold without many major absences, this is a team to be credited as a force in any seven-game series. The second a member of the starting five breaks down, the panic may start to set in.
Moving into the post-All-Star stretch, the Knicks should have two major goals on the horizon to hit: stay healthy, and improve the defensive side. Time will tell if they can make those aspirations come to fruition.
