Knicks Need Mitchell Robinson Resolution
The New York Knicks are in desperate need of some depth at the center position.
They have been in that position all season long, but with Karl-Anthony Towns dealing with a thumb injury, the Knicks need some insurance, and they have that in Mitchell Robinson, but he is still nursing an ankle injury that stems from last year's playoff run.
With the trade deadline fast approaching, the Knicks either need Robinson or a trade to replace his production.
"If the Knicks could trust Robinson to stay healthy, he'd be a great curveball for their rotation as an elite backup center and occasional front-court partner to Towns in the right matchups," CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn writes.
"The stakes are just too high to hope he can remain on the court this season. This is New York's best title shot in 30 years. If Robinson isn't healthy, the Knicks have to move him for someone that is."
Even if Robinson is able to go soon, the Knicks won't rush him into things. He won't be playing the heavy minutes that coach Tom Thibodeau would want from him, so the Knicks either have to get him ready for that or accept the fact that it just won't happen for them.
The Knicks have invested a lot in Robinson, especially considering he is the longest-tenured member of the team by a few years since drafting him in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. However, in order for the aggressive moves the team made in the past year for OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Towns to count for something, they have to keep that same train of thought.
The Knicks are back in action on Monday as they take on the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.
