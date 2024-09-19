Knicks Stars' Podcast Cracks Most Influential List
New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's facillitation prowess extends far beyond Madison Square Garden hardwood.
Brunson and Hart were offered a special shoutout on Sports Illustrated's list of the most influential figures in sports: their lauded "Roommates Show" podcast continues to make headlines and offer high-profile analysis, discussion, and humor and was called out by name when the "Power List" praised "athletes behind the mike" in the influencers category.
"The concept of athletes venturing into the media space isn’t new, but player podcasts have been particularly potent in the last year," SI's Zach Koons wrote. "NBA players have been the longtime front-runners in this space, with Paul George dissecting his decision to join the 76ers on Podcast P, Draymond Green apologizing for a string of on-court incidents on his self-titled podcast, and Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart delighting on their Roommates Show."
Alongside co-host, mutual friend, and entrepreneur Matt Hillman, Brunson and Hart began the "Roommates Show" last season, their first full campaign as NBA collaborators. The series, which plays off Brunson and Hart's close friendship established as teammates on the Villanova Wildcats' men's basketball team, has welcomed in several notable guests from each player's past and present, such as Mark Cuban, Jay Wright, and even Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Legions of Knicks fans and beyond have shown their support to Brunson and Hart through live stagings of the Roommates Show, which drew huge crowds during visits to Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center and Central Park earlier this summer.
Joining Brunson and Hart among sports' most notable influencers were Amazon/ESPN football commentator Kirk Herbstreit (as well as his dog Ben), Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson, Olympic rugby heroine Ilona Maher, and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who has often gone viral for his rants about the Knicks.
