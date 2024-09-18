Report: Federal Lawsuit Accusing Knicks Owner Dismissed
According to a report from Baxter Holmes of ESPN, a federal lawsuit accusing New York Knicks owner James Dolan of sexual assault has been dismissed by a California judge.
The suit was originally filed in January by Tennessee-based massage therapist Kellye Croft, who alleged that she was assaulted by Dolan and his friend at the time, film producer and since-convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein. Croft's original suit said that the incidents in question took place when she was hired by Dolan while his band JD & The Straight Shots served as an opening act for the rock band The Eagles in 2013-14.
Holmes' report said that while Croft's claim of sex trafficking was dismissed with prejudice and cannot be filed again, accusations of sexual battery and aiding and abetting of sexual assault against Dolan can be filed again.
Wigdor LLP, the firm representing Croft, released a statement obtained by Knicks on SI.
"We respectfully disagree with the District Court’s decision, which we believe incorrectly interprets the federal sex trafficking law and undermines critically important protections for sex trafficking survivors," Wigdor LLP attorneys Meredith Firetog and Kevin Mintzer said. "We will be appealing this decision and are confident that the Court of Appeals will correct this injustice."
"We will also continue to pursue Ms. Croft’s sexual battery claims against James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein, which remain unaffected by the decision. Our fight for Ms. Croft is just beginning.”
Mintzer previously represented former MSG employee Anucha Browne Sanders in a suit against Knicks coach/front office prescience Isiah Thomas which was eventually settled for $11.5 million. Thomas, who served as the Knicks head coach and president of the WNBA's New York Liberty (prior to the latter's 2019 sale to Joe Tsai), maintained his innocence. MSG has not commented on Holmes' report.
Dolan has since renounced his friendship with the disgraced Weinstein, who is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence in California for three counts of rape. Weinstein is also in the midst of a retrial for the conviction of two felony counts in New York, which were overturned in April due to what was described as "egregious errors" in trial procedure.
Prior to Weinstein's conviction, Dolan had sat on the board of directors at The Weinstein Company, the independent film studio run by Weinstein and his brother Bob. Dolan later penned a song for JD & The Straight Shot entitled "I Should've Known" in response to the allegations against Weinstein.
