City Jerseys Pay Homage to Best Knicks Uniform
The New York Knicks are partying like it's 1999 with their "City Edition" jerseys for the upcoming season.
It was announced last month that the Knicks would throw it back to their last Finals era uniform for their annual "City Edition" jersey, exciting many fans and analysts. One of those people excited for what's to come is CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn, who listed the Knicks' last Finals jersey as the best in franchise history.
"As is the case with the Celtics, there isn't too much much variation where the Knicks are concerned. Almost all of their jerseys are relatively simple and come in blue and orange. The late-90s edition wins on a few minor details," Quinn wrote.
"The V-neck fits a New York team better than a crewneck does. Those sharper edges feel more appropriate for the big city. The slight slant in the side detailing is also a rarity in NBA design, where straight lines are the norm. You can't really go wrong with a Knicks jersey, but these are their best."
The Knicks hope this blast from the past will bring them good fortune for the future. The Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 back in May, but lost to the Indiana Pacers, much like they did 25 years ago when Reggie Miller and his team advanced to the NBA Finals.
The Knicks have arguably their best chance at returning to the NBA Finals this season thanks to Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, along with their supporting cast of Guerschon Yabusele, Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride.
The majority of that group carried the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and the hope is that under the new guidance of head coach Mike Brown that the team will have a chance to get back to the NBA Finals and win it all.
With training camp beginning this week, the Knicks are going to get a chance to build that foundation towards getting to where they want to be.
