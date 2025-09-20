Karl Anthony-Towns Receives High Praise from Star Knicks Teammate
It isn't a coincidence that the New York Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years the same season they acquired Karl-Anthony Towns in a blockbuster trade.
The Knicks brought Towns into the fold by sending Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle and a future first-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After one season playing alongside him, Jalen Brunson is very content about having him as a teammate.
“He’s been phenomenal for us, in the locker room has been great,” Brunson said in an interview with Games Hub reporter D.J. Siddiqi.
“On the court, he’s been great. The things that he’s been able to do in a short period of time being a Knick has been amazing. Having him as a teammate has been really fun. I think that gets overlooked how good of a teammate he is. Obviously, he’s a great player and what he does on the court. But the teammate he is and what he brings to the locker room for us is special. So I’m really happy to have him.”
Towns brings a fresh look to the Knicks that wasn't available when Randle was around. Brunson feels Towns does not fit the box of any other player he's been alongside with before.
“Don’t think you can compare him,” Brunson said of Towns via Siddiqi. “He shoots the ball so effortlessly, and he can make plays. He has great touch around the rim, so he’s pretty much his own person. He picks different games of styles of basketball, and kind of makes it into his own.”
Brunson and Towns will improve their chemistry as they get more time on the court together, which will only make the team more dangerous down the line. They are the core of the Knicks and their performance will dictate how far the team goes in the playoffs.
Towns has to get better on the defensive end of the floor, but if he can do that without sacrificing too much of his offense, the Knicks could be one of the toughest teams to beat in the NBA.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!