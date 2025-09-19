Knicks Have Very Bright Future
The New York Knicks are smack dab in the middle of their championship contender window with point guard Jalen Brunson in his prime.
Brunson is signed on until the end of the decade and other supporting cast members like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns are under contract for the next several years. It's part of the reason why the Knicks ranked No. 3 in a three-year future power ranking from ESPN.
"The Knicks hold steady after reaching their first conference finals in a quarter century but falling short against the Indiana Pacers in six games. New York, which has had its highest ranking in back-to-back years thanks to top-10 finishes in players (fifth), market (second) and management (ninth) after replacing coach Tom Thibodeau with Mike Brown," ESPN insider Tim Bontemps wrote.
The only teams that ranked ahead of the Knicks were the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, both of whom will be battling it out in the Western Conference. This means the door is wide open for the Knicks to take over the Eastern Conference with teams operating in tighter windows.
The Knicks have their core for the foreseeable future and that group has proven that it can win together. Ever since Brunson signed with the Knicks in 2022, they have won at least one playoff series each year.
This past season, the Knicks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, losing to the Pacers in six games. It's a sign of what could come over the next couple of years.
In order for the Knicks to fulfill the prophecy that ESPN has curated for them, they need to continue building chemistry with their core. The longer this group plays together and experiences the playoffs with one another, the better off the team will be in the long run.
The biggest key for the Knicks will be staying healthy. Part of the reason why the Knicks are ahead of teams like the Pacers and Boston Celtics is the fact that their star players are out for a while, so health will be the most important facet of keeping New York among the contenders.
