Miles McBride Faces Uncertain Knicks Future
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride is entering the second season of his three-year deal, but it could be his last with the team.
McBride only makes $4.3 million this season before making just under $4 million in the final year of his deal. Clutch Points writer Drew Maresca thinks McBride could be traded soon.
"New York will own McBride's full bird rights in 2027. So they can technically match any offers he receives then, unlike the Isaiah Hartenstein fiasco," Maresca wrote. "But will they want to pay more than $10 million annually plus luxury tax penalties for a role player?
"Furthermore, the Knicks could have enough guards without McBride. While the four-year veteran plays his role to perfection, he will inevitably share minutes with Jordan Clarkson and whomever remains between [Landry] Shamet and [Malcolm] Brogdon. But if the Knicks move McBride, they could keep Shamet and Brogdon. Fortunately, both veterans' deals enable the team to take its time, examining all options in training camp."
The Knicks face a tough dilemma with all of the guards on the roster, so it could be wise to cut their losses now and find a way to get value from McBride before it's too late.
While a McBride trade could happen, it's unlikely that it will happen before the start of the season. The Knicks aren't afraid to make a big deal before the start of the year like they did last season with Karl-Anthony Towns, but the team likes McBride and he gives a ton of value for someone making just $4.3 million.
The likelihood of McBride getting dealt next year is far higher when he enters a contract year. The Knicks will be more keen on wanting to get value for him or face paying him a massive raise on his next contract.
McBride's growth as a player will warrant a significant amount of money far more than what he's currently making, so the Knicks either need to pay up or flip him for assets that can help more down the line.
