Cooper Flagg Addresses Knicks' Jason Kidd Interest
Cooper Flagg didn't play (Blue) Devil's advocate when addressing the New York Knicks' reported interest in his first professional head coach.
Only time will tell if Flagg, the top pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, gets to work with Mavericks head coach and Hall-of-Famer Jason Kidd, who has reportedly stood as the desired name to fill the Knicks' vacancy in the same spot, one created by their surprise firing of Tom Thibodeau.
Flagg was asked about Kidd's rumored interest in the job by Zach Gelb of Infinity Sports Network and admitted that he hadn't spoken to the one-year Knick about his long-term plans but praised the relationship he had built with the former New Jersey Nets star during the pre-draft process..
"I haven't had those [long-term] conversations yet, at all," Flagg said. "I think talking with Coach Kidd [during] my workout and even after I got picked, I was on the phone with him for a minute, I think he's just excited. He has a good vision for me and what I can do and how I can impact the game. So I'm excited to just talk to him more."
Flagg was the talk of the basketball world on Wednesday night, as the Mavericks officially made him the latest top pick to hail from Duke. The one-and-done phenom was the consensus No. 1 choice after a sterling single season in Durham, which saw him earn a plethora of individual hardware that he can pack for his trip to North Texas.
Recent activity has only continued to fuel the Kidd speculation, which will likely continue to persist until either Dallas extends his contract or the Knicks hire another man: Kidd's top assistant Sean Sweeney moved on from Dallas to take the lieutenant spot under Mitch Johnson in San Antonio while Kyrie Irving turned down his player option with the intent of instead signing a three-year, $119 million extension, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
