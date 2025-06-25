Where Knicks' Future Picks Stand on Draft Day 2025
Walt "Clyde" Frazier himself would envy the way the modern New York Knicks have been wheeling and dealing their way up the NBA Draft boards.
New York has only one pick in the 2025 edition, which gets underway on Wednesday night in Brooklyn (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN). Some of their recent moves amidst their return to respectability have seen them shift across the board, one that has left fans pondering where they gained and lost their respective selections.
Fortunately, Knicks on SI has the selections archived and documented heading into what will no doubt be an eventful two nights at Barclays Center:
(All statuses accurate as of 3 P.M. on June 25, 2025)
2025
Own
- First Round: (26th overall): Traded to Brooklyn in Mikal Bridges trade
- Second Round (56th overall): Lost after tampering investigation into Jalen Brunson signing
Acquired
- Second Round (50th overall): Acquired from Oklahoma City in 2024 draft day deal (Knicks traded rights to Dillon Jones); originally belonged to Memphis and was traded to Boston in 2020 and to Oklahoma City in 2021.
2026
Own
- First Round: In possession
- Second Round: Traded to Detroit in 2022 draft day deal, along with contracts of Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel. The pick has swapped hands several times and could convey to either Boston or Washington.
Acquired
- First Round (Possibly): The Knicks will acquire Washington's first-round pick if it falls outside of the top eight. It was acquired from Oklahoma City in a 2022 draft day deal (New York sent rights to Ousmane Dieng). If the Washington pick is outside the top eight, the Knicks acquired each of Washington's second-rounders in 2026 and 2027.
- Second Round (Possible): See above
- Second Round: From the Bridges deal, the Knicks receive the least favorable second round choice of Detroit, Milwaukee, or Orlando
2027
Own
- First Round: Traded to Brooklyn in Bridges deal
- Second Round: In possession
Acquired
- Second Round: Will acquire second and third-most favorable pick of Houston, Indiana, Miami, and Oklahoma City (from 2024 Oklahoma City trade)
- Second Round: See above
- Second Round (Possible): Will acquire Washington's 2026 and 2027 second-rounders if 2026 pick lands in top eight (from 2022 Oklahoma City trade)
2028
Own
- First Round: In possession, but Brooklyn has right to swap thanks to Bridges deal
- Second Round: Traded to Detroit in 2024 deadline deal for Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic (Knicks also sent package headlined by Quentin Grimes).
Acquired
- Second Round: Will acquire the least favorable of Indiana and Phoenix's pick from the 2023 Obi Toppin trade with the former. The other pick in that deal was sent to Portland in 2024 draft deal that led to Knicks moving up to select Tyler Kolek.
- Second Round (Possibly): Will acquire Boston's second-round pick if it falls out of the top 45. It was acquired from Phoenix on draft day 2024 that gave Knicks rights to Kevin McCullar Jr. (and swapped right to Oso Ighodaro).
2029
Own
- First Round: Traded to Brooklyn in Bridges deal
- Second Round: Traded to Detroit in Grimes/Bogdanovic/Burks deal
Acquired
N/A
2030
Own
- First Round: In possession
- Second Round: Traded to Portland in Kolek deal
Acquired
N/A
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!