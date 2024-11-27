Nuggets React to Knicks' Blowout Win
The New York Knicks gave the Denver Nuggets a rude awakening in their 145-118 win against them earlier this week inside Ball Arena.
The win for the Knicks scrubbed out the bad taste in their mouth from losing to the Utah Jazz over the weekend, and the team needed a win like this to get back on track.
The Nuggets left the game extremely frustrated with how dominant the Knicks were.
“No, you don’t flush when you get embarrassed," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after the game h/t Posting and Toasting. "You don’t flush when you gave up 145 points. You don’t flush when you didn’t play hard, didn’t play with effort, didn’t play with physicality. I’m not flushing anything.”
The loss also sparked praise from three-time MVP Nikola Jokic on the Knicks' offensive performance.
“They had an amazing night, they’re really good," Jokic said. "We didn’t make anything hard—didn’t show up tonight. It was one team today playing basketball. It’s always good to get punched in the face just to wake up.”
The loss even got Jamal Murray speaking up about the team's lack of effort.
“It’s how much you care," Murray said. “Take some pride being down 30 and the other team chanting ‘Knicks’ in your home. They whooped our ass, we deserved it.”
Knowing that the Knicks were able to elicit that kind of response from the Nuggets should give them a bit of a confidence boost. The Knicks knew they needed to make a statement against one of the best teams in the league in their own building — and they did just that.
The Knicks will look to start a winning streak and continue the road trip in the win column as they take on the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.
