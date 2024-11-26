All Knicks

Knicks Aren't Hiding Rookie Class

The New York Knicks have played three of their four rookies so far this season.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is notorious for not playing rookies, but that hasn't been the case this season.

Due to a heap of injuries plaguing the second unit with Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson all on the sidelines, the Knicks have had to rely on rookies Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti for minutes early in the season.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes graded each rookie class and placed the Knicks with a "B."

"Despite what we just said about Thibs' reputation, Kolek, Dadiet and Hukporti make the Knicks one of just four teams to give at least 50 minutes to three different rookies so far this season. Considering the difficulty most young players have in cracking Thibodeau's rotation, that's a pretty strong vote of confidence," Hughes writes.

Out of the first-year players, Kolek is the most experienced one having played five years of college basketball. However, it has surprisingly been Hukporti that has logged the most minutes of any rookie so far.

Hukporti, 22, was the 58th and final pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and was originally signed to a two-way deal. However, in order to get to the minimum amount of contracts needed, the Knicks gave Hukporti a standard four-year deal. With injuries at center to Achiuwa and Robinson, Hukporti has earned a chance to see more playing time early in the year.

Once the reserve Knicks get healthy and start to see the floor, the rookies won't see as much action as they are getting now. However, if these injuries were to pop up again later in the season, or in the playoffs like it did last year, the first-year players might be a little bit more prepared.

The Knicks are back in action tomorrow against the Dallas Mavericks.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News