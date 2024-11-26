Knicks Aren't Hiding Rookie Class
New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is notorious for not playing rookies, but that hasn't been the case this season.
Due to a heap of injuries plaguing the second unit with Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson all on the sidelines, the Knicks have had to rely on rookies Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti for minutes early in the season.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes graded each rookie class and placed the Knicks with a "B."
"Despite what we just said about Thibs' reputation, Kolek, Dadiet and Hukporti make the Knicks one of just four teams to give at least 50 minutes to three different rookies so far this season. Considering the difficulty most young players have in cracking Thibodeau's rotation, that's a pretty strong vote of confidence," Hughes writes.
Out of the first-year players, Kolek is the most experienced one having played five years of college basketball. However, it has surprisingly been Hukporti that has logged the most minutes of any rookie so far.
Hukporti, 22, was the 58th and final pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and was originally signed to a two-way deal. However, in order to get to the minimum amount of contracts needed, the Knicks gave Hukporti a standard four-year deal. With injuries at center to Achiuwa and Robinson, Hukporti has earned a chance to see more playing time early in the year.
Once the reserve Knicks get healthy and start to see the floor, the rookies won't see as much action as they are getting now. However, if these injuries were to pop up again later in the season, or in the playoffs like it did last year, the first-year players might be a little bit more prepared.
The Knicks are back in action tomorrow against the Dallas Mavericks.
