Pistons Forward Giving Knicks Fits
The New York Knicks need just one more win in their series against the Detroit Pistons, who have proven to be quite the fighter in their first five games to date.
The Pistons have a physical defensive identity, one that is led by second-year pro Ausar Thompson.
Even though the young forward is only in his second season, he makes a world of difference for the Pistons against the Knicks.
"We got a glimpse of Detroit's clearest winning blueprint in Game 5: Second-year forward Ausar Thompson -- the team's best defender on Brunson -- simply has to play well enough on offense while also staying out of foul trouble," ESPN insider Chris Herring wrote.
"Thompson played his best game offensively by far on Tuesday, logging 22 points on just 10 shot attempts over 29 minutes -- the most he has played all series. He took better care of the basketball than he had previously in the series, and he did it all while hassling Brunson into a 4-for-16 shooting performance for 16 points -- a meaningful accomplishment, as Brunson had scored 30 points or more in each of the first four contests.
"The Pistons got considerable mileage out of Thompson's connective passing as a short-roll man Tuesday, so expect to see more of that in Game 6 when things pick back up. If he's useful there, it's a game changer because it allows coach J.B. Bickerstaff to use him on Brunson as opposed to Dennis Schroder, whom Brunson has given fits throughout the series."
Either the Knicks need to find a way to contain Thompson or someone other than Brunson needs to step up on the offensive end in order to get New York into the second round of the playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!