National Host Calls For Knicks to Chase Giannis Antetokounmpo
Colin Cowherd is calling for the New York Knicks to join in some reindeer games.
Eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday and trapped in a murky situation when it comes to the roster, the Milwaukee Bucks have questions to answer about the future of their active superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Cowherd used time on his Fox Sports program "The Herd" to implore the Knicks to throw their hat into the ring.
"I think the Knicks should be front-and-center on the Giannis trade," Cowherd said, reasoning that the Mikal Bridges trade should be the impetus for such a chase.
Bridges has had an up-and-down metropolitan debut since coming over from the Brooklyn Nets in an offseason trade, but many agree that he has struggled to live up to the sacrifice of five first-round picks.
With Bridges in tow, the Knicks have yet to secure the win in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal set with the Detroit Pistons, and have also been blanked by the defending champion Boston Celtics, who potentially await in round two.
Cowherd argues that acquiring Antetokounmpo would give the Knicks an established champion superstar to help them linger in the Association's penthouse, one the Celtics have obtained with Jayson Tatum.
"You don't give up five first-round picks for Mikal Bridges unless you think that's going to get us right up next to the Celtics, and the Celtics exploded," Cowherd continued. "I don't think they're close. The Knicks are a really good team with a bunch of good players. The Celtics now have a superstar."
Any trade for Antetokounmpo or any other star on the trade block would almost certainly require the Knicks to part ways with name-brand talent for the barter to work. But such a leap of faith might be necessary to get out of the purgatory they find themselves in.
While the Knicks placed third on this year's Eastern bracket, many question whether they're truly worthy of championship contention. How — or if — the Knicks punt the Pistons and then handle themselves against the defending champions could go a long way into the necessity of Antetokounmpo, who has a three-year, $175.3 million contract extension set to kick in next season.
