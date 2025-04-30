Knicks Don't Blame Officials for Game 5 Predicament
Unlike superfan Ben Stiller in his hit film "Madagascar," the New York Knicks aren't blaming any zebras for their current predicament.
Officiating controversies have taken center stage in the ongoing Eastern Conference quarterfinal series against the Detroit Pistons But the Knicks appear to be seeking answers not from the upcoming Last Two-Minute Report but from their own game film from the 106-103 defeat in Game 5 on Tuesday night, which they labeled untainted by whistles despite some calls clearly working against them.
"It didn't change the fact that we didn't do our part," Karl-Anthony Towns said in the aftermath in video from SNY. "If we do our part, we have a different combo."
Supporters from both sides have accused officials of favoring the opponent throughout the best-of-seven series, which currently has the Knicks holding a 3-2 lead despite Tuesday's defeat.
Knicks fans let officials have it throughout Tuesday's game as several dubious calls interrupted the joyfully raucous atmosphere.
OG Anunoby appeared to be charged with a foul while adjusting his shoe, a potential missed goaltending call on Tobias Harris led to an and-one, and tensions fully boiled over when a double-dribble against Cade Cunningham went unchecked. The Knicks, in fact, took the punishment on that final call, as Jalen Brunson was charged with a technical after he admonished officials for their mistake.
Despite its win, Detroit was not immune from the continued controversies: the Knicks tied the game early in the fourth when Towns hit not only free throws awarded from a Harris shooting foul but also the technical tally obtained when Pistons boss JB Bickerstaff argued with officials for upholding that very call after a challenge.
But the Knicks know that keeping their cool and keeping their focus on their fate and attitude will be the key to keeping their lead against both the Pistons and the NBA's eye on the sky and the floor.
"We've got to go out there and compete, we've got to go out there and be physical, not worry about the foul calls or refs or anything like that," Josh Hart said of the team mindset entering Game 6 in video from SNY. "We've got to make sure we can control what we can control and that's our reaction to the things we can't control."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!
- Knicks Stars Address Statuses After Game Injury Scares
- Knicks Praise Center's Energy After Breakout Playoff Performance
- Knicks Miss Chance to Advance, Fall to Pistons in Game 5
- Knicks Can Clinch Rare Playoff Feat in Game 5
- Stephen A. Smith Rips Critics Of Missed Knicks Call
- Knicks Tune Out Critics in Game 4 Win