Pistons Beat Knicks in Possible Playoff Preview
Even with certain stars sitting out, a potential playoff preview between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons lived up to its hype—at least from a Motor City perspective.
Detroit downed the shorthanded Knicks by a 115-106 final on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena, which secured a victory in the four-game season series between the possible postseason foes. Cade Cunningham scored 36 points in the comeback win while Jalen Duren had an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double while shooting a perfect 9-of-9 from the field.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 10 rebounds in defeat while Jalen Brunson had 15 on 5-of-14 from the field with five assists. Precious Achiuwa had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds while stepping into the starting five along with Miles McBride, who was 2-of-10 from three-point range.
The Knicks (50-30) were missing regular men OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson, all of whom sat with minor injuries. With the loss, as well as Indiana's win over a resting Cleveland group, New York missed out on another opportunity to secure the third slot on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.
The Knicks will play their final home of the regular season on Friday when the top-ranked Cleveland Cavaliers visit (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
