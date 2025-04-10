Former Knicks Veteran Reaches Major Landmark
Despite the lack of stakes surrounding Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors, it became a landmark occasion thanks to one former New York Knicks rep.
With his entry for the Hornets, Taj Gibson partook in his 1000th career NBA game, becoming the 159th player in the history of the Association to reach that point. Gibson put up five rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes during Charlotte's 126-96 loss at Scotiabank Arena.
"My main mindset was to just be there for the guys, whatever coach needs me [for], be ready to go full tilt and just help my team in whatever way I can," Gibson said of his approach to this in a pregame interview with Shannon Spake of FanDuel Sports South. "This is being professional. I grew up in that cloth of coming into the NBA, trying to play every game possible, trying to just lead by example, don't take anything for granted."
It's perhaps shocking to see Gibson reach this milestone without Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau on the sidelines. A good number of Gibson games have been overseen by Thibodeau, who worked with him during prior stops in New York, Chicago, and Minnesota.
The 39-year-old Gibson has played parts of four seasons with the Knicks, going for three years (2019-22) before getting a series of 10-day deals last season. Gibson signed a one-year deal with the rebuilding Hornets in July. As it stands, the Knicks hosted 175 games of Gibson's historic tally, including 16 during the 2023-24 campaign.
A Wednesday meeting in Toronto allowed Gibson to celebrate his accomplishment with a former Knicks teammate, as current Raptor RJ Barrett was one of the first to embrace him in the aftermath. Barrett extended further congratulations on Instagram, leading Gibson to comment "love you kid!!!" in turn (h/t New York Basketball on X).
