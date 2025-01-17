Pistons Forward Linked to Knicks

All Knicks

The New York Knicks could trade with the Detroit Pistons to boost their depth.

Jan 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks could look to make some upgrades ahead of next month's trade deadline.

There aren't many things that the Knicks can do with their roster considering they have made three massive trades within the last year or so. However, they could look to make a small trade or two to help make marginal changes.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz lists Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio as a potential player for the Knicks to target at the trade deadline.

"New York doesn't have much wing depth and needs another reliable forward to help keep OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart (somewhat) fresh for the playoffs," Swartz writes. "Fontecchio is a 6'8" forward who's a career 37.1 percent shooter from three. He should thrive getting open looks off Jalen Brunson drives."

The Knicks likely wouldn't use Fontecchio much in a playoff rotation, but there is a huge reason for concern with New York's wings getting tired before the postseason. Anunoby, Bridges and Hart are all among the league leaders in minutes played, and signs of fatigue are showing even as the season gets to just the halfway point.

Fontecchio, 29, was traded at the deadline last year from the Utah Jazz to the Pistons in exchange for former Knicks forward Kevin Knox II. He played in just 16 games down the stretch for the league-worst Pistons, but he averaged 15.4 points per game in an expanded role.

This year, he's closer to his career averages, posting 6.7 points per game while shooting just over 35 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

This deal wouldn't cost the Knicks an arm and a leg and it would give the team some depth to get them through the final months of the season, so it's a target that makes sense for New York.

