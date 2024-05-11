Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart Make Knicks History
With their rotational men dwindling, the New York Knicks needed downright historic efforts to keep pace with the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
In the wake of OG Anunoby's latest medically-induced absence and Jalen Brunson losing a bit of firepower to a foot ailment, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart answered the call and joined elite metropolitan company: DiVincenzo tied a Knicks single-game record with seven three-pointers while Hart became the first Knick since Patrick Ewing to haul in at least 15 rebounds in consecutive games (h/t SNY).
Those efforts, however, weren't enough to build a 3-0 series lead in the best-of-seven set, as Indiana took advantage of the shorthanded Knicks to finally get on the board with a 111-106 victory in front of their home fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Game 4 will return to Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
DiVincenzo, scorer of a Knicks-best 35 points, now stands alongside Derek Harper and John Starks as the only New Yorkers to hit seven from deep in a single playoff game, both pulling it off in 1995. Those seeking good omens after Friday's loss can look no further than Hart's landmark: Ewing earned his consecutive outputs during the Knicks last run to the NBA Finals in 1999.
History, however, meant nothing in the grand scheme of things, as the Knicks missed out on a chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead. To his credit, Hart refused to take the Pacers' approach of blaming officials in the aftermath, though he himself was on the wrong end of several tightly-contested calls late in the game.
"We couldn’t see where we were wrong and where we fouled and what we could have done better. That was the only tough part," Hart said of supposedly unapproachable officials after the game, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. "But it’s not on them. We had plenty of chances to win the game.”
