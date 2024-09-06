'Entourage' Star Casts Knicks in Iconic Roles
Jerry Ferrara had the New York Knicks hugging it out on the latest episode of the "Roommates Show."
Ferrara, a Brooklyn-born actor best known for his role as Salvatore "Turtle" Assante in the television series "Entourage," was one of the latest guests on the web series hosted by Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. Doubling as a Knicks superfan, Ferrara opted to cast his beloved New Yorkers in roles akin to the comedy series, which aired eight seasons on HBO before getting a theatrical film continuation in 2015.
"Josh, I feel like you do some Johnny Drama (stuff)," Ferrara told Hart, referring to the larger-than-life, gregarious character portrayed by Kevin Dillon. Ferrara said he was mostly inspired by the "Reggie Miller thing" during last season's playoff, which saw Hart inform Miller that Madison Square Garden fans were offering him a pejorative chant while he called the game for TNT.
The choice for Brunson is a bit more obvious, as Ferrara refers to him as "the Vincent Chase." Portrayed by Adrian Grenier, Vince was the de facto star of the otherwise ensemble series, which centered on his endeavors as an A-list Hollywood actor. Hart concurred, declaring "Yes sir, that's our captain!"
Ferrara needed the help of the titular roommates to figure would be Eric "E" Murphy, Vince's friend and responsible manager portrayed by Kevin Connolly. For that role, Ferrara seeks a "sensible" entrant who "might not make the flashiest moves ever" but nonetheless proves reliable. Brunson and Hart quickly submit OG Anunoby, who often handles the metropolitan dirty work that doesn't often appear in the box score.
To round it out, Ferrara is once again stumped when it comes to who would be Vince's excitable, foul-mouthed yet loyal agent Ari Gold, played by Jeremy Piven. Ferrara doesn't want to suggest head coach Tom Thibodeau but Hart more or less forces his hand.
"The way Thibs is cursing them refs out, he might take the cake," Hart admits.
Ferrara, who also maintained a starring role on the Starz drama series "Power," is set to join Brunson and Hart in the podcasting realm, as he will soon debut "Throwbacks" alongside Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart. There's no doubt that Turtle would appreciate what the Knicks would be up to in modern times, as the character would frequently showcase New York gear throughout the series.
"Entourage" is available to stream on Max.
