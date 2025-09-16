EuroBasket MVP Drawing Knicks Comparisons
The New York Knicks are happy to have Guerschon Yabusele on the roster after he was overseas in 2024 and with the Philadelphia 76ers last season.
Yabusele made a seamless transition and return to the NBA and Kevin O'Connor thinks German star Isaac Bonga could be the next to come back to the United States.
"Isaac Bonga looks like he deserves another chance in the NBA. The improved jumper seems real: He’s made 38.3% of his 3s in three international seasons. Could be a steal of a signing like Yabusele was last summer," O'Connor tweeted.
Bonga, 25, was a second-round draft choice in 2018 by the Los Angeles Lakers. He played his rookie season with the Lakers before being traded to the Washington Wizards, where he played for two years before one season with the Toronto Raptors, his last in the NBA before heading back to Europe.
Bonga signed a contract with Bayern Munich in 2022, where he played for two years before joining Partizan, a top basketball club in Serbia.
In 2025, Bonga won a championship and was named the ABA's Best Defender in the league. Now that he has impressed in his EuroBasket run, he could have teams in the NBA interested in his services.
The story is reminiscent of Yabusele, who was a first-round pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2016 NBA Draft. Yabusele waited a year before coming stateside, but was buried on a Celtics depth chart that was competing for a championship.
Yabusele only spent two years with the Celtics before heading back overseas. He played for one year in China and another in France before joining Real Madrid, where he won two Liga ACB titles, a EuroLeague championship and a Spanish Cup.
His performance in the 2024 Summer Olympics put him back on NBA radars, where he signed with the Sixers.
Now, Yabusele is with the Knicks in hopes of competing for a championship. While it may not be his No. 1 goal, Yabusele is inspiring others overseas to do what he is doing and Bonga could be the next to follow in his footsteps.
