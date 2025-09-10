Knicks Hope 76ers Regret Letting Guerschon Yabusele Leave
The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers are certainly rivals for a number of reasons, but another link between the two teams was built this past offseason.
Guerschon Yabusele played for the Sixers last season, but joined the Knicks on a two-year deal earlier this summer hoping that he would be able to participate in playoff basketball in the 2025-26 campaign.
Yabusele had a decent year with the 76ers last season, averaging 11 points per game for the Atlantic Division rival. His season marked a return to the NBA after five years overseas, primarily with Real Madrid, one of the top European clubs in the basketball world.
The Sixers signed Yabusele hoping they would be in contention for the playoffs, but that didn't turn out to be the case. After being eliminated by the Knicks in the 2024 postseason in the first round, the Sixers had a chance to bounce back after a disappointing season.
The year prior in 2022-23, the Sixers won 54 games and claimed the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference while the Knicks came in at No. 5. The Knicks beat the Cavs in the first round while the 76ers swept the Brooklyn Nets.
The Knicks fell to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the second round, but the Sixers went all the way to Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, but they lost the final matchup at TD Garden to close out the series.
Since then, it's been a complete downward spiral for the Sixers while the Knicks have been on an upward trajectory. Yabusele leaving Philly to sign with New York is a sign as to where the two teams are in their journey towards a championship.
The Sixers are on a soft rebuild, claiming the No. 3 overall pick to take Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, but they still have some strong pieces in Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid. They are teetering between being a contender and a rebuilding team, so the Knicks can't count on them being an easy win every time they play.
The Knicks shouldn't underestimate the Sixers, but when the two teams meet on the court, New York should take care of business this season, with the help of Yabusele on the roster.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!