Extension Coming for Knicks' Julius Randle?
The New York Knicks signed OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson to extensions earlier this offseason. But could Julius Randle be the next to earn some financial security?
"Randle is eligible for an extension starting Aug. 3," SNY reporter Ian Begley writes. "It can be as long as four years and for as much as $181.5 million."
Like Brunson, Randle wants to see the Knicks go all-in for a title run and he believes New York is a contender for the championship in the upcoming season, especially after trading for Mikal Bridges. However, Randle isn't looking at a long-term contract just yet.
"Extension talks aren’t at the forefront for either the Knicks or Randle," Begley writes. "Randle sees this group as having a chance to get it done; and wants it badly. That’s partially why an extension isn’t at the forefront for Randle right now. He understands the importance of adding a backup center to this Knicks roster. And he knows how important it is for team president Leon Rose and his front office to spend their time finding that backup big and building the best roster possible. If the Knicks have success this season, everything surrounding Randle’s next contract will work itself out."
Even though the Knicks enjoyed playoff success without Randle this spring, they could have advanced further if he was on the floor. Randle averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and five assists per game this past season in 46 appearances for the Knicks. When Randle was on the floor with Brunson and Anunoby, the Knicks were 20-3, so New York should definitely value the All-Star forward and what he brings to the table.
The Knicks should also not be in a rush to re-sign him. Randle has made it clear that he wants to win in New York and the team's pivoting direction hasn't soured the three-time All-Star.
Randle's pure focus is winning a championship, and he knows that the Knicks provide arguably the best chance for him to do that in the upcoming season and likely in the next few years.
