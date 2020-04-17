NBAStore.com and WNBAStore.com to Sell Cloth Face Coverings to Benefit Communities Impacted by Coronavirus

The NBA, WNBA, and Fanatics announced that all league proceeds from the sales of new cloth face coverings featuring NBA and WNBA team and league logos will benefit Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada. The product launch follows the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendation that cloth face coverings be worn in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Kathy Behrens, NBA President, Social Responsibility and Player Programs said that, "As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC’s recommendation to cover our nose and mouth while in public."

There will certainly be a Knicks mask available for fans of the team to purchase. Hopefully, everyone around the world is staying inside as much as possible, but when trips outside one's house are necessary, fans of the Knicks can now purchase official Knicks face coverings to wear to the store.

The face coverings are made by FOCO and Industry Rag and will be available on NBAStore.com and WNBAStore.com and feature league logos as well as designs for all 30 NBA and 12 WNBA teams.

The FOCO designs are offered in adult and youth sizes and are available in packs of three for $24.99. Industry Rag’s face coverings are packaged individually for $14.99. Industry Rag will donate one face covering for each one purchased to Feeding America and Second Harvest in Canada. FOCO will also make a donation to support the two organizations’ attempts to provide relief in various communities.