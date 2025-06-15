Former Coach of the Year Makes Sense For Knicks
The New York Knicks could be looking for a notable name to be their next head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau.
If the Knicks are looking for someone who has been to the NBA Finals, coached in a major city and has a ton of experience in the league, Mike Brown may be their guy.
The Athletic insider Sam Amick looked into Brown's candidacy for the role.
"Brown interviewed for the Knicks position in 2020 before it went to Thibodeau," Amick wrote.
"Yet while he didn’t get the job back then, with some believing that Thibodeau had already been deemed the unofficial choice by the time Brown’s interview took place, league sources say he left a very strong impression. He was hired by the Kings two summers later, then went on to deliver the best two-year stretch in nearly two decades for the long-struggling organization before getting fired midway through this season."
If Brown gets a puncher's chance at the job this time around, it could very well be his.
The Knicks appear to be striking out on all of the league's coaches that are already employed, but Brown is not part of that group anymore. His firing in December shocked the league, and many of his colleagues came to his defense after he was let go.
Brown is still one of the more respected coaches in the league, and he is just two years removed from winning the league's Coach of the Year award with the Sacramento Kings.
Brown may not win that award with the Knicks, but he will have a much better chance at winning a championship than he did with the Kings. He can have Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns form one of the most dynamic duos in the league that could shape the Knicks into a title contender once again.
