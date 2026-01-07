Knicks Fans React to Four-Game Losing Streak

With their 121-90 loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons, the New York Knicks have lost four in a row, and fans are officially feeling the slump.

Head coach Mike Brown is taking the brunt of the criticism, as is Karl-Anthony Towns, who logged just six points in his 23-minute appearance in the game, with six turnovers. Fans are missing Tom Thibodeau, and hoping this thing turns around soon.

The Knicks themselves are feeling the slump, and Brown has insisted that it's about how the Knicks come back from these losses that matters, while Jalen Brunson emphasized that the team has some things to work through, clearly, though it is unclear what those issues are.

Fan Reaction

Following the loss, an NBA parody news account tweeted, "Mike Brown have informed the Knicks he’ll start taking coaching ‘seriously’ now, per @ChrisBHayne."

Mike Brown have informed the Knicks he’ll start taking coaching ‘seriously’ now, per @ChrisBHayne pic.twitter.com/nHAxROJWvm — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) January 6, 2026

Another account praised the Pistons for rising to the occasion, especially coming off the rhetoric that the Knicks are the team to beat in the East, "Media said knicks or cavs best in the conference and the pistons just beat both on a back to back short handed lmfao."

Another described the specific issues the Knicks are facing, particularly with issues holding Josh Hart and Landry Shamet down, "Let’s be real, this team isn’t the same without Josh Hart," they wrote. "Also, Towns playing like a--. Duren was out and you let Stewart bum ass take your lunch money."

Some are feeling humiliated by the repeat losses, with one fan writing, "It’s honestly impressive how each loss during this streak is more embarrassing than the last one" and another writing, "This team needs a break from playing, and we fans need a break from watching them play."

Pistons and Boston Celtics fans enjoyed the loss immensely, feeling a sort of kinship as both teams lead the Knicks in their conference. One fan wrote, "Knicks fans talked s--- all season only to see their team getting blasted by the Pistons in their first matchup" with a gif of Robin Williams in Good Will Hunting saying, sentimentally, "That's the good stuff."

A Celtics fan account celebrated with an Office meme comparing the Knicks, coming off their best season in 25 years, and the Celtics, described as having their "lowest expectations in 10+ years", but having the superior record, posted with the caption, "I cannot fathom being a Knicks fan 😭." A Knicks fan commented, "It’s hard but better than being a fan of a rotten Boston team."

I cannot fathom being a Knicks fan 😭 pic.twitter.com/LeRkDd6D2R — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) January 6, 2026

Towns, who had a particularly bad night, got a lot of flack from fans, including calls for him to be traded away at the deadline. One wrote, "TRADE KAT BRO."

As the Knicks' slump came in with the New Year, one fan account simply shared, "I haven't smiled since Christmas Dinner man."

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!