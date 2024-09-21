Former NBA Star Sees Knicks Plan
The New York Knicks are doing what very few NBA teams have ever done in reuniting college teammates.
The Knicks are building around Jalen Brunson with his college teammates from Villanova in order to build the franchise's first champion since 1973. While the teaming up may be a little controversial, the Knicks have a fan in former NBA forward Rudy Gay.
“You have to be comfortable with whoever you play with. It’s not usual that you get that kind of opportunity to be able to play with your college teammates in the league and so many of them," Gay said on Scoop B Radio. "But, you know, they were successful in college. Hopefully they can be successful in the league.”
Gay, a Big East alum with the UConn Huskies, knows how tight-knit a college team can be, especially Villanova. While Gay never played against any of the 'Nova Knicks in college, he values the camaraderie and chemistry that can be built in the NCAA.
It also helps that the 'Nova Knicks won a national championship together in 2016, while Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges won another in 2018 after Josh Hart entered the league the year before.
While it's been at least six years since Bridges played alongside Brunson, DiVincenzo and Hart, the bonds they built have lasted since their college days, making it a big factor in their chemistry now.
It could take some getting used to, but when teams add stars from other teams, there is usually a buffer period where the team struggles to ingratiate its newest breakout player. The Knicks likely won't run into that bump in the road, which means they can start the season as an improved team without needing to adjust like a new team would.
