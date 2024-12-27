Former Knicks Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Dies at 78
The family of former New York Knicks broadcaster Greg Gumbel announced his passing at the age of 78 on Friday.
"He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer," Gumbel's family said in a statement to CBS. 'Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity. He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten."
Best-known for his work on CBS Sports, Gumbel also worked with MSG Network during the 1980s. In addition to serving as the backup Knicks play-by-play man to Marv Albert, Gumbel partook in the network's college basketball coverage and hosted the pregame/postgame shows before and after New York Yankee games.
Gumbel was also one of the first talents to appear on New York's groundbreaking sports talk radio station WFAN, and was the host of the network's first morning radio show. The slot has since featured renowned names like Don Imus, Craig Carton, Boomer Esiason, and Gregg Giannoti.
Gumbel joined CBS in 1988 for the first of two stints, serving as the host for studio coverage of the NFL, college baseball, basketball, and football, MLB, NASCAR, and the Olympic Games. After CBS lost NFL rights in 1994, he would then hold similar duties at NBC, notably serving as the primary play-by-play man for the National League baseball playoffs during MLB's return from a strike-shortened season in 1995. Gumbel was also on the mic for more NBA games and also hosted the peacock network's NFL studio coverage (as well as the 1996 Summer Olympics.
A second stint at CBS awaited in 1998 when the network returned to the NFL. Gumbel was called upon to serve as the play-by-play man for its top games and he became the first African-American to serve in such a role for a major American championship event when he narrated Super Bowl XXXV between the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants.
Working alongside Phil Simms as CBS' top tandem, Gumbel returned to the Super Bowl three years later to call the Carolina Panthers' clash with the New England Patriots. To date, Gumbel is one of four men to both call and host a Super Bowl alongside Dick Enberg, Al Michaels, and Jim Nantz.
After the latter Super Bowl, Gumbel served as the host of CBS' "The NFL Today" for two years before returning to the gridiron booth. Modern fans came to know Gumbel through his hosting of CBS' NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament coverage, namely through his revealing of the bracket on "Selection Sunday." Gumbel had missed the 2024 tournament as he dealt with what was labeled "family health issues."
Gumbel is survived by his wife Marcy and daughter Michelle, as well as his brother and fellow journalist Bryant.
