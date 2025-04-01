Former Knicks Guard Faces Suspension
A former member of the New York Knicks is being punished by the NBA.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the league is suspending Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo one game for his role in the brawl with the Detroit Pistons over the weekend.
DiVincenzo wasn't the only one suspended for participating in the fight. Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart received the harshest penalty, a two-game suspension. Other players suspended for one game were Timberwolves forward Naz Reid, Pistons rookie Ron Holland II and his teammate Marcus Sasser.
Barring any attempts at an appeal, this means DiVincenzo and Reid will be unable to play in tonight's game against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, which is a matchup that could have major ramifications in the team's playoff race.
DiVincenzo and the Wolves find themselves in seventh place in the Western Conference standings, which is only 0.5 game back of the No. 6 seed, which would grant them safety from having to participate in the Play-In Tournament.
Every game matters in the final two weeks of the season for teams in a direct playoff race, so DiVincenzo's suspension could come back to bite the Wolves.
