Former Knicks Guard Wants Veteran on TV
Former New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier has never been one to keep his opinions quiet, whether it's good or bad.
This time, Fournier is expressing his opinion in a positive way, complimenting fellow NBA veteran Austin Rivers.
Fournier and Rivers both played for the Knicks earlier in the decade, but the two guards missed each other by a year. Even though they were never teammates, there is some respect between the two. Fournier spoke highly of Rivers' work as an analyst and believes he should be picked up by a major TV network soon.
"Austin Rivers slowly but surely becoming the best basketball analyst out there. His takes are always on point and honest. Gonna be in one of those big network very soon.Keep it up man! Thats great to see," Fournier tweeted.
Rivers has been working as a television analyst since 2023 with ESPN and most recently on the college circuit for NBC, but his role could expand as he continues along his post-playing career.
Rivers has also worked with The Ringer and has shared his takes on "The Off Guard Podcast," which has grown in popularity over time as he has grown more comfortable on the mic.
Rivers' dad, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc, also went into broadcasting after his playing career. The coaching bug itched and brought him into the fold, but he was also a successful broadcaster in his own right.
With NBC and Amazon Prime Video introducing their NBA coverage next season, it's possible that they could look to add analysts like Rivers to their network to work either on games or in the studio.
Maybe Rivers will be seen on our TV screens very soon.
