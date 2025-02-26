Former Knicks Guard Shares Big Concerns for Team
The New York Knicks haven't been playing their best basketball as of late, but that doesn't mean the sky is falling.
Former Knicks point guard and TNT analyst Greg Anthony spoke about how the team has been performing as of late and what it could mean for the future of the roster.
“I never thought of this as a championship-or-bust season for the Knicks, and I do think long term they’ve put themselves in a better position to compete for a title,” Anthony told The New York Post reporter Peter Botte. “If this season ends early, [Knicks president] Leon Rose and the front office are going to have to figure out why and the other areas to address.
“I think by watching these games in particular, they need to be better defensively, they need to improve their depth and they still need some more athleticism. That much is obvious.”
The Knicks could be getting better with the return of Mitchell Robinson, and that could fulfill the needs that Anthony believes the team has.
“Listen, there’s no question you’re ultimately going to be judged by how you fare against the best teams. And obviously to have success in the postseason, you’re gonna have to play them and beat them,” Anthony said. “They have not fared well at all, but having said that, I think they’re better than they’ve shown so far in those moments. "
“I think from a defensive standpoint, they haven’t performed like Tom Thibodeau teams historically have. Obviously, from defensive and depth standpoints they still aren’t where they need to be. I really like their lineup at the top with [Jalen] Brunson and KAT at the offensive end, but they still have a lot of work to do to close the gap.”
If the Knicks can find a way to close that gap this season, the team could be a surprise in the playoffs.
