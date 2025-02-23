Knicks Center Nearing Season Debut
ESPN insider Shams Charania had some literally big news for New York Knicks fans.
Appearing on "NBA Countdown" before the Knicks' Sunday game against the Boston Celtics on ABC, Charania offered an optimistic update for those wondering about center Mitchell Robinson's seventh season debut.
"I'm here to report that Mitchell Robinson is closing on his season debut," Charania said, drawing an elated "Yes!" from analyst and Knicks fan/critic Stephen A. Smith. "Sources tell me his goal is to make his return to the lineup at some point over the next week."
Charania said that Robinson has partaken in "multiple full scrimmages over the last week" as he continues to work his way back from ankle issues that ate away at last season. By far the longest-tenured Knick, Robinson's defense has been sorely missed as New York (37-19) continues to struggle against prime competition. Charania hinted that Robinson could be an "anchor" on defense for New York and potentially "finish" games alongside prized interior acquisition Karl-Anthony Towns.
The Knicks could certainly have used Robinson on Sunday in Boston: New York once against struggled out of the gate against an elite Eastern opponent, falling behind 38-19 after the opening period of their weekend-closing showdown.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!