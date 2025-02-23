Jayson Tatum, Boston Bust Knicks Yet Again
As St. John's University took down the University of Connecticut at Madison Square Garden as part of NCAA men's college basketball action, the New York Knicks couldn't duplicate the feat of neutralizing a hardwood defending champion.
Jayson Tatum fell one assist short of a triple-double for the Boston Celtics, who once against dealt a swift lesson to the New York Knicks in the form of a 118-105 triumph at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon. Tatum put up a team-best 25 points and 10 rebounds in the latest victory over the Knicks, their third in as many meetings so far this season.
It was deja vu in the worst way for the Knicks, who dropped yet another game against one of the three teams ahead of them on the overall NBA leaderboard. They previously clobbered by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and fell behind by 27 before making things somewhat respectable. Despite the rally, which saw them shrink the gap to as little as four, the Knicks (37-20) are now 0-7 against the Association's finest from Boston, Cleveland, and Oklahoma City.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 18 rebounds despite an injury scare that saw him briefly retreat to the New York locker before returning over the course of the fourth period.
The Knicks get a couple of days off before facing another divisional foe, as they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
