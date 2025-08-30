Knicks Stars Bringing Famous Podcast to Villanova
Two New York Knicks stars are hitting the road to go back home.
Villanova University and the "Roommates Show" announced a collaboration that will bring the popular podcast hosted by Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to their alma mater and the site of their first notable collaborations.
On Sept. 17, Brunson, Hart, and co-host Matt Hillman will ring in the Wildcats' basketball seasons by hosting a live recording of the program at Finneran Pavilion, the home of Villanova basketball. The trio will interview Kevin Willard and Denise Dillon, the respective head coaches of Villanova's men's and women's programs after their squads are introduced. A "special guest with ties to Philadelphia" will likewise be involved.
The return to the Main Line comes shortly after Brunson, Hart, and Hillman make another visit to Central Park on Sept. 6 and just about two weeks before the Knicks unofficially tip off their 2025-26 season against the Philadelphia 76ers in an Abu Dhabi exhibition.
Brunson and Hart burst onto the national scene by starring at Villanova, where they were roommates prior to their respective NBA entries. In addition to endless banter that would make its way to the masses through their show, the two helped guide the Wildcats' men's team through its early 2010s heyday overseen by head coach Jay Wright.
In 2016, Brunson and Hart partook in Villanova's second national championship run, earning a memorable 77-74 win over North Carolina in the championship finale thanks to Kris Jenkins' game-winning three-pointer as time expired. Hart had moved onto the Association when Brunson made the return trip two years later, but capped off a sterling finale with a dominant win over Michigan.
The duo has since been joined by fellow national champion Mikal Bridges to form the "'Nova Knicks," as Leon Rose and Co. have shown a bit of a preference toward hiring Villanova alumni in the early portions of the 2020s. Others to make the transition from the Main Line to Manhattan include Ryan Arcidiacono and Donte DiVincenzo.
The "Roommates Show" was formed in reference to Brunson and Hart's early rapport as Villanova roommates in 2024. Since then, it has invited a plethora of memorable guests to the program from both the Knicks' sphere and beyond, including team owner James Dolan, legends Patrick Ewing and Walt "Clyde" Frazier, and superfans Edie Falco and Ben Stiller.
