Knicks Dangling From Top 10 in NBA Power Rankings

The New York Knicks are limping forward in the season, but things aren't as clean as they could be.

Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Landry Shamet and Mitchell Robinson have all missed multiple games, causing the Knicks to slip in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings. The Knicks are clocking in at No. 10 after sitting at No. 4 last week.

"The Knicks got their first road win of the season on Wednesday, surviving in Dallas when Brandon Williams hooked Landry Shamet as he drove for the game-tying layup. But they’ve lost three of their last five overall and are 1-5 away from Madison Square Garden," Schuhmann wrote.

"One of their other two losses came in Milwaukee in October, and the Knicks will host the Bucks on Friday. Two nights later, they’ll have the first of four meetings against the improved Raptors."

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Knicks Take Big Hit in NBA Power Rankings

The teams that are higher than the Knicks are the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, who remain the team to beat with a 17-1 record.

While things haven't been super smooth for the Knicks, injuries are the reason behind it. And it's still early enough in the season to where it shouldn't be a concern for the Knicks.

"Their loss in Miami (without Jalen Brunson) last Monday was kind of ugly, but this 2-3 stretch has been the Knicks’ worst five-game stretch of defense (120.4 points allowed per 100 possessions) this season," Schuhmann wrote.

"Not coincidentally, OG Anunoby has missed all but five minutes of the last four games. The Knicks have now allowed 14.5 fewer points per 100 possessions with Anunoby on the floor (106.4) than they have with him on the floor (120.9).

"New York also lost Shamet to a shoulder injury in the first quarter of its road loss to Orlando on Saturday. He was starting in place of Anunoby, has already played 41% of his minutes total from last season and hit two huge 3-pointers in the final 65 seconds in Dallas on Wednesday. Shamet’s 28-for-66 (42.4%) from 3-point range would be the best mark of his career."

Just like when Anunoby went down, the Knicks will have to do the same for Shamet. If they can keep this "next man up" mentality going, the Knicks will be in good shape because they have the depth and talent that can compete with every team in the league.

