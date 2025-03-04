Former Knicks Forward Instantly Finds New Team
One of the New York Knicks released amidst a flurry of roster movement has found a new home.
Per NBA insider Jake Fischer, Jacob Toppin is set to sign a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, having cleared waivers at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Toppin, along with Matt Ryan, was previously released from a two-way contract with the Knicks over the weekend. The moves came amidst newfound financial flexibility for the Knicks, who have since added MarJon Beauchamp and Anton Watson on two-way deals (as well as Moses Brown back to the G League club).
Toppin, the younger brother of Obi (a Knicks lottery pick from the 2020 draft), is best known in Knicks lore for repping the team at the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest in Indianapolis, where he placed third. He spent a season-plus between Manhattan and the Knicks' G League club in Westchester after joining the organization as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in 2023.
The younger Toppin made 25 appearances for the NBA Knicks, most of it in mop-up duty in one-sided contests. At the G League level, Toppin averaged 20.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
New York has one more meeting scheduled with the Hawks this season as they'll be in Atlanta on April 5.
