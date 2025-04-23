Former Knicks Guard Announces Retirement
Jimmer Fredette is ending his professional basketball career, one that included a very brief stint with the New York Knicks.
The Glens Falls, NY native and All-American college star announced his retirement through an Instagram post on Wednesday, ending a lengthy playing career that began in the Empire State. Fredette is renowned for his scoring prowess at the collegiate level, where he became a star at Brigham Young University.
"Basketball has taught me life long lessons," Fredette's lengthy caption reads in part. "It has taught me how to work hard, be determined, work with others, understand how to battle through disappointment and scrutiny, how to handle success, and how to treat others with respect."
"I owe a lot of who I am today to this game and it’s not easy to say goodbye as a player. But the time has come and I’m excited for what’s next in life. I know I’ll be better of in my next phase because of this game and I will cherish the memories! It wasn’t always easy but it was always worth it!"
Fredette spent a season in the Knicks system, playing two games for the NBA club through a 10-day contract and also starring for the G League (then known as the D-League) club in Westchester. He averaged 21.1 and five assists in 40 showings for Westchester and earned second team All-NBA D League honors, which afforded him an offseason opportunity with the Denver Nuggets' Summer League team. Fredette was also the D-League All-Star Game's MVP in 2016, the only Westchester Knick to earn such an honor before the event's cessation two years later.
Fredette burst onto the national scene in 2011, when he led all Division I men's shooters in scoring. His on-court tenacity and ability to score in bunches drew a massive national fanbase to the point his forename became a verb. For his efforts, Fredette was named a consensus All-American, the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, and the unanimous national player of the year title. Prior to Provo, Fredette became one of the most prolific scorers in New York history through his work at Glens Falls High School in his hometown.
On draft night, Fredette went to the Sacramento Kings with the 10th overall selection. While Fredette struggled to add other aspects to his game when his scoring was stifled, he later became an accoladed star on the international circuit, which took him to Greece, China, and Lebanon.
He was the Chinese Basketball Association's MVP in 2017, following in the footsteps of fellow former Knicks Stephon Marbury and Michael Beasley and he won a championship with Greek club Panathinaikos in 2020. Fredette later appeared in the United States men's national basketball team's first foray in Olympic three-on-three basketball last summer but a shoulder injury ended his time in Paris early.
Despite his struggles at the domestic level, Fredette's finest hour in the Association came at Madison Square Garden: in February 2014, Fredette scored a career-best 24 points in a 106-101 overtime win over the Knicks. In addition to the Kings and Knicks, Fredette also took the floor for the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, and Phoenix Suns.
