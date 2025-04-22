Jalen Brunson Shoulders Blame For Knicks Heartbreaker

"…There's definitely one ball. We have a lot of great players…it's on my shoulders; I'm not gonna point fingers & say some people need to do this or that…it's on me to make sure I set the table…"



– Jalen Brunson as KAT gets 3 shots in 2nd half & 0 in 4th & Knicks lose Game 2 pic.twitter.com/h1hheHTYA2