Former Knicks PG Retires
A former member of the New York Knicks is officially retiring from the NBA.
Kemba Walker, a Bronx native who played with the Knicks during the 2021-22 season, officially announced his retirement on social media Tuesday.
Walker, 34, was born in the Bronx and went to high school in Harlem before eventually going to UConn for college. In his junior season, Walker became a household name as he led the Huskies to a historic Big East title run at Madison Square Garden and parlayed that into a March Madness win.
He was drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and spent most of his career with the franchise. He stayed there until 2019 before the Boston Celtics swooped in with a sign-and-trade during free agency.
Walker was then traded two seasons later to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who reached a buyout with the four-time All-Star. Then, he signed with his hometown Knicks and played 37 games for the team he grew up watching.
In 2021, in perhaps his greatest moment as a Knick, Walker became the seventh player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Christmas Day with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. However, he fell out of favor with coach Tom Thibodeau and was sidelined for the remainder of the year in February.
His final NBA stop was a brief nine-game stint with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022-23 season. Last July, he signed with AS Monaco in the EuroLeague, where he played 26 games.
Now, Walker can enjoy retirement after a brilliant career.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!