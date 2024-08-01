All Knicks

Former Knicks Rival Announces Retirement

Gordon Hayward, a foe of the New York Knicks, is calling it quits.

Nov 18, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks and the rest of the NBA are saying goodbye to former All-Star Gordon Hayward, who announced his retirement after 14 seasons in the league.

Hayward released the following statement:

"Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball," Hayward said in the statement. "It's been an incredible ride and I'm so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined."

Hayward, 34, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft after becoming a college basketball star at Butler. Hayward famously almost hit a halfcourt buzzer beater that would have beat Duke in the national championship in 2010, just two months before he was taken by the Utah Jazz in the draft.

Hayward spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Jazz before infamously signing with the Boston Celtics on July 4, 2017. In his debut for Boston, Hayward suffered a broken leg which knocked him out for the entire season with the Celtics.

He played for the Celtics for three more seasons, making it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020 but losing to the Miami Heat.

Hayward's tenure with the Celtics was ultimately deemed unsuccessful, but he was still able to nab a four-year, $120 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets. Hayward's numbers were up from his Celtics days since he was a full-time starter on a lesser team, but he was only healthy part of the time, playing in no more than 50 games in any of his years with the Hornets.

Back in February, Hayward was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder to offer some veteran leadership to a young squad ready to take a big run in the postseason. However, Hayward didn't crack the postseason rotation for the Thunder, which ended up being an unceremonious end to an otherwise successful career in the NBA.

