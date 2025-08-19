Former Knicks Star Praises NBA's European Talent
Former New York Knicks center Tyson Chandler has seen the evolution of the game of basketball on a global scale.
When Chandler entered the league as a high school phenom in 2001, there were very few European stars. Now, the league is filled with them on every roster. Chandler recently spoke with Eurohoops writer Nikola Miloradovic about the rise of European stars in the NBA.
“They’re incredible for our game. They are brilliant to watch; all their games are beautiful and different. And I love what it’s doing for the competition of the game," Chandler said via Miloradovic.
"Before, if I ran off the top 10 or top 15, it was going to be American-led. Now, you run off that top 10, top 15, and it’s a lot of internationals in there. And that’s a beautiful thing for the game because it’s helping evolve the game. [Nikola] Jokic plays the game differently than anybody we’ve ever seen. Luka [Doncic] plays the game differently than anybody we’ve ever seen. It’s these players that now are going to give American players something to look at."
Chandler Praises European NBA Stars
Chandler played for the Knicks from 2011-14, where the league had stars like Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker, but it's on a bigger scale now.
Now, with players like Victor Wembanyama from France coming into the league, the NBA is as global as it has been and stars are more likely to come from outside of the United States.
"The game continues to evolve, and there’s always some artist from somewhere," Chandler said.
"That’s why I think the game needs to be global, because who knows where that artist, that athlete, that inspires the next generation — that revolutionizes the game — comes from. Because when you think it can’t be, we keep thinking, ‘Man, there’s more to this game.’ So I’m interested to see where the game continues to go. I’m going to continue to play my part. I love what I’m seeing for the future of the league.”
The NBA hasn't had an American-born MVP winner since James Harden back in 2018, so that's a sign of what's to come for the future of the league.
