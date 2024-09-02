Former Player Compares Knicks Star and Jaylen Brown
Rashard McCants envisions big battles between Gotham and Beantown this fall ... but the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics are taking center stage rather than the diamonds Yankees and Red Sox.
Speaking on "Gil's Arena," the web series hosted by former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, McCants provided further argument fodder for New York and Boston fans by claiming that Celtics star Jaylen Brown is in the same realm as Knicks franchise face Jaylen Brunson.
"One has the ball more than the other," McCants, a collegiate star who took home a national title with North Carolina before his first-round selection in 2005, said. "(But) if Brown has the ball just as much as Brunson, his production goes up.”
Brunson's metropolitan breakout speaks for itself, as it's one that has launched the Knicks back into the realm of NBA relevancy. Whereas summers of Knicks past focused on which superstar they could obtain, Brunson has instead become the long-sought marquee name. Such a transformation is evident in the way that the Knicks have built their team: after this offseason, Brunson now has four fellow former Villanova Wildcats to work with, as Mikal Bridges joined via a rare trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
But Brown should be one of the more intriguing stories of the upcoming season: though rarely viewed as the defending champion Celtics' top option (that honor instead going to Jayson Tatum), Brown picked the perfect time to make a statement, as he swiped Finals MVP honors from Tatum, notably averaging 20.8 points on 44 percent from the floor.
With some questioning the legitimacy of Boston's title due to the path made relatively easy by opponents' injuries, Brown will look to create the next green dynasty and prove his title was no fluke. Whether it'll be enough to truly place him in Brunson's tier, however, remains to be seen.
McCants and those seeking to gauge the state of the Knicks-Celtics rivalry won't have to wait long: the NBA's opening night schedule has them meeting at TD Garden on Oct. 22 as the debut shoing of the 2024-25 season.
