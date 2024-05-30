All Knicks

Grizzlies Named Trade Candidate for Knicks Center

The New York Knicks could swing a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for Mitchell Robinson.

Mar 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is expected to be in trade rumors all offseason long.

Robinson, 26, spent most of the season on the sidelines, and Isaiah Hartenstein improved exponentially while taking over his starting spot.

That's why ESPN is suggesting that the Memphis Grizzlies could call the Knicks and ask him for his availability.

"He's one of the league's premier offensive rebounding bigs, having finished second in the league in offensive rebound rate in 2021-22 and first in 2022-23," ESPN writes. "(He would have finished second in percentage this season, but with just 31 games played, he didn't qualify for the league's statistical leaderboard.) But New York will presumably want to have more money available for Hartenstein, who's also a great rebounder but also has an innate passing ability for a big man."

The Knicks should look at potential Robinson deals this offseason to relieve them of cap space. Robinson has two years left on his deal, where he'll make just over $27 million. It's a team-friendly deal, but the Knicks could benefit from moving off of him to help them pay Hartenstein and OG Anunoby, who are both unrestricted free agents this summer.

There are benefits to keeping Robinson, but if Hartenstein is there, most of those pros are canceled out. The Knicks probably won't "shop" Robinson around, but they might not hang up if the Grizzlies, or any other team, come calling.

